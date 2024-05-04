Rhinos take a step back as Gorillas prove too good in New Holland Cup clash

Just as the Dubbo Rhinos looked to get their noses ahead in this year's New Holland Cup title race, they've been handed a tough loss at home.
Coming off an impressive win against Mudgee just six days earlier, the Rhinos couldn't back it up against a resilient Narromine Gorillas side.
Playing under lights at Apex Oval, the Gorillas cause somewhat of an upset, winning 14-0.
"We came with a gameplan and stuck to it," Narromine's Sam Tuck said.
"A lot of things didn't go our way but in the end we got the job done."
Narromine was on the receiving end of some interesting refereeing decisions and plenty of penalties but Tuck said it didn't phase his men too much.
"It is what it is," he said.
"The ref can try and get you out of the game but you've just got to keep a cool head and keep playing."
Narromine scored through Jacob Hardie and Tim Allworth with the former successfully converting both tries.
The Rhinos had their fair share of chances and coach Graham Conn said they were just a step slow against a strong side.
"Our forwards didn't go forward and our backs didn't create the space they did against Mudgee, that's the biggest thing," he said.
"We got beaten up at the ruck, we just didn't have the attitude or energy at the ruck. The Narromine boys were hitting us hard, they came to play.
"I think we got on the back foot early and didn't recover."
Every coach in the competition often talks about how close the sides are, something which was on display on Friday night.
While there was a feeling the Rhinos may have turned a corner after being Mudgee last week, Conn said they weren't coming into the game overconfident.
"I knew that would be the case, I knew tonight would be a tough game," he said.
"Narromine is a very fit and tough side, their set piece (play) was pretty good tonight I thought.
"They played the full 80 (minutes) and they'll test all the time, I don't think there are any easy games in the competition.
"You've got to turn up and play every week otherwise you see what happened here tonight, you score zero points."
The Rhinos will have a bye next week before heading to Bathurst to take on CSU.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.