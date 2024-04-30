Man drives pregnant wife to hospital appointment despite being disqualified

A 24-year-old who was confused about his driving disqualification was caught driving his pregnant partner back from the hospital.
Charlton Maxwell Willis, 24, of East Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 24.
Willis told the court his partner was 37 weeks pregnant and couldn't drive but because she had a mid-wife appointment he decided to drive her.
"I made the poor decision to drive and couldn't be more sorry," he said.
Magistrate Aaron Tang told the court that while the appointment was important, it didn't sound like it was an emergency and Willis could have made the effort to find further transport.
"You made a mistake, you're still young, you have a young family, but you need to set a better example to them and be a law abiding citizen," he said.
Documents tendered to the court say at 8.40am on Saturday, March 2, 2024, police were conducting patrols east upon Cobbora Road Dubbo when they observed a white 2018 Ford Ranger bearing Victorian plates travelling in the opposite direction.
Police saw the car conduct a left-hand turn on Barden Avenue and park against the flow of traffic.
Police stopped to speak with the driver of the car about the parking offence and saw Willis exit the driver's seat.
Police asked Willis to produce his driver's licence before he submitted a negative breath test.
Police conducted checks of the Willis' license which revealed it was 'disqualified' from 2021 to 2026.
Police asked Willis was about his disqualified licence and he said, "I went to court in Coffs Harbour and they told me that it was and they told me to speak to Service NSW and I got on the phone with them and as far as I knew everything was ok".
Further checks revealed Willis was stopped by police in Coffs Harbour on Friday, November 10, 2023 and charged for driving while disqualified, and Willis advised police that he had opted for the matter to be dealt with in his absence and did not follow up the result of the court matter.
Willis told police that he had received a new licence in the mail and assumed he had his licence back and began driving again.
Willis was reminded in no uncertain terms that he was not permitted to drive a motor vehicle until such time as he sought advice from Service NSW or court.
Willis appeared to understand, saying, "I promise I won't drive".
Willis was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order without a conviction.
