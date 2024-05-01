'Ballet can heal': Ukraine ballet returns while war rages in homeland

Oleksandr Stoianov's world "changed 400 per cent" when he received the call that war had broken out in Ukraine and his children were there without him.
The star and artistic director of the Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine had been in France for work when he received the ill-fated call from his daughter's babysitter.
His wife, also a dancer, and he were able to drive from France and meet their daughter on the Poland border.
They fled to the United States where they have been living - and dancing in defiance - ever since.
After more than two years of exile from their war-torn country, The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine will bring their powerful double bill of Forest Song & Don Quixote back to Australia in May, June and July 2024.
Separated from their families, loved ones, and country, the embattled performers' dedication to their craft represents the spirit of more than five million Ukrainians displaced since the war began.
"They never destroyed our culture," Mr Stoianov told the Daily Liberal.
"People who will come to our performances, they 100 per cent will receive very good emotions, and take with them a piece of our art, heart and soul.
"Ukraine will win and all our children will believe in a safe world."
Mr Stoianov was previously the principal dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine for a decade. He is joined by dancers from around the world in the Grand Kyiv Ballet - and more dancers, touched by the troupe's spirit and message, keep asking to join.
The ballet received standing ovations last time it toured Australia in 2023 and the troupe has also showcased charity tours to raise awareness and support for their country.
Mr Stoianov said the double bill was designed to showcase the majesty and beauty of Ukraine and the first act - Forest Song - had never been seen outside the country before Grand Kyiv started touring it.
"We promote our own Ukrainian culture. Our national ballet, Forest Song, which was created 80 years ago and never went outside from Ukraine until last year when the producer from Australia and New Zealand invited us for the first tour," he said.
The political message behind the ballet is also one about love for art and catharsis for all humankind, which the troupe hopes the audience will spread in kind.
"It's really important for these people. It's important now for all our nation, all our country," Mr Stoianov said.
Ballet is also about love, about betrayal, about future, about earth, about all things that we have here in our life.- Oleksandr Stoianov
He said the war destroyed Ukraine's cities, killed its people, but "never destroyed our strong culture".
"Ballet and art can heal. A lot of people have problem at home, at work ... people have everything on their shoulders but when they come to the theatre they can purify their soul because art can heal and beautiful music, beautiful costumes, decorations, beautiful body movements from professional artists, this all together can give positive emotions for the patrons.
"They can become more happy, they can find some answer for their situation because ballet is also about love, about betrayal, about future, about earth, about all things that we have here in our life.
"When people come home after the performance, they can bring to their home a piece of our art, and a piece of our heart and a piece of our soul, and they can create something new after this. This is a very good feeling."
Act One, Forest Song, is a magical love story full of mysticism alongside the conflict between the human world and nature. Act Two, Don Quixote is the much-loved Spanish romantic comedy with gypsies, bullfighters and lavish costumes.
Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine will perform Forest Song & Don Quixote at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, July 5. Find out more at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/grand-kyiv-ballet-br-forest-song-don-quixote
