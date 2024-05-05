'Absolute passion': This small bush town desperately needs more day care

There is not enough childcare in many regional small towns and a family day care educator is appealing to others to step in and take some of the load.
Sarah Thomas, who started her business in Peak Hill in 2000, said there is a great need for more childcare in the town to attract more people to the town to work in the services sector.
Ms Thomas runs the only family day care centre in town, alongside one childcare centre.
"It's a passion of mine, the little children, they really are valuable, and I want every kid to become a contributing member of society," Ms Thomas told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Thomas is at capacity, caring for children from 12 families, from 7am to 6pm every day.
"There's a lot of working mums," Ms Thomas said.
"I've got the HR superintendent for the mine, nurses, the local police officer."
Most of the families who rely on Ms Thomas to look after their children moved to Peak Hill from other suburbs, to provide a service to the town.
"They're coming to better our place," Ms Thomas said.
Ms Thomas grew up in Peak Hill and works with the community to deliver meaningful education for her children.
She is registered with Cabonne Family Day Care, and is part of a network of women in small business, running day care from their own homes and supporting local families with early learning.
She will be joining in a week-long celebration of the role her service plays in communities around Australia, for National Family Day Care Week from May 6.
Ms Thomas will host an Autumn and All Things Pretty celebration, which will tie-in with Mothers' Day.
Child care is an "absolute passion" for Ms Thomas.
"It's very satisfying, it's calming, it's rewarding, to watch these little children achieve. To see their confidence build," she said.
"They enter the service, they're screaming and kicking and wanting mum. Within a couple of weeks of attending the service they want to live here."
Ms Thomas appealed for anyone wanting to join the family day care movement to consider setting up a business in Peak Hill or another regional town.
"The biggest challenge I have is convincing people that becoming a family day care educator is such a wonderful opportunity to work within your own flexible and comfortable environment," Ms Thomas said.
"Juggling my family commitments is part and parcel of the job but the flexibility afforded by working my own business at home accommodates needs of the families who choose to use family day care. It's a win-win situation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.