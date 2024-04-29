Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$1 million a week: Pokies losses continue to climb

AH
By Allison Hore
April 30 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo locals lost more than $1 million a week to poker machines in 2023, the latest data reveals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.