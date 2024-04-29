$1 million a week: Pokies losses continue to climb

Dubbo locals lost more than $1 million a week to poker machines in 2023, the latest data reveals.
According to figures from Liquor and Gaming NSW, venues in the Dubbo local government area earned $54.1 million in profit from poker machines in 2023, up from $52.4 million in 2022.
This makes 2023 the year with the highest poker machine losses on record in the Dubbo area.
In the first half of the year, clubs in Dubbo earned $14 million in profit from poker machines and hotels earned $11.3 million.
Despite a number of measures designed to curb the state's pokies problem being rolled out in September, pokies losses climbed in the second half of the year.
Hotels in Dubbo earned $13.9 million from pokies and clubs earned $14.9 million.
Losses in Dubbo throughout 2023 also remained higher than other parts of the region. In Orange, locals put $39.4 million in poker machines throughout the year and, in Bathurst, locals lost $33.5 million.
Dubbo gambling counsellor Warwick Harrison said the amount of money being put into the pokies is concerning given poker machines remain the biggest driver of gambling addiction.
"The impact of gambling is much greater than most people realise," Mr Harrison said.
"When it becomes a problem, you end up being secretive about what you're doing and that's incredibly damaging to your mental health when you're trying to be this person here and that person there."
GambleAware Far and Western project coordinator Jacinta Cullen agreed it was a problem. She said gambling addiction can have a damaging impact on more than just people's budgets.
"We know that for some people, gambling can certainly have real financial impacts, but we are encouraging people to think about the bigger picture," Ms Cullen said.
"If gambling is impacting your mental or physical health, making you miss time at work, causing tension in your family home, those are costs that still matter."
From July 1, venues with more than 20 gaming machines will be required to have a Responsible Gambling Officer on duty while poker machines are in operation.
These officers will be trained to identify patrons displaying concerning gambling behaviour and refer them to gambling support services and facilitate requests for self-exclusion.
Local hotels the change will apply to include the Macquarie Inn, South Dubbo Tavern, the Milestone Hotel, the Amaroo Hotel, the Castlereagh Hotel and the Westside Hotel.
The Dubbo RSL Memorial Club, Club Dubbo, the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club, the North Dubbo RSL, the Macquarie Club and Dubbo Golf Club will also be impacted.
The change follows a number of other measures brought in by the government including banning external gaming signage and reducing the input limit to $500 on all new machines.
"Harmful gambling not only impacts individuals, but also their loved ones and the broader community," Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said.
"We know there is no single solution to address harm from gambling, which is why we are implementing a range of gambling reforms.
"The introduction of Responsible Gambling Officers is the next important step in supporting people who may be experiencing gambling harm."
Ms Cullen urges people to have early conversations with friends or loved ones if they are concerned and to reach out for help from local counselling services or the GambleAware Hotline.
The GambleAware phoneline 1800 858 858 is open 24 hours a day for anyone needing support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.