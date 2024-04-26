Teen boy dies in central west stabbing

A teenage boy died following a stabbing in the state's west overnight.
Emergency services were called to a home on Nymagee Street, Narromine at 9pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing.
Officers attached Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived to find a 16-year-old boy with stab injuries to his neck.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Dubbo airport where he died.
Police established a crime scene and detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries police arrested a 26-year-old man at a home nearby.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.
As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with CCTV footage, dashcam vision or information about the incident to contact Dubbo Police 68831599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
