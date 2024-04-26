Boy charged with multiple offences following police pursuit

A man and boy will face court following a pursuit in the state's central west.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
About 4.30pm on April 24, police were patrolling the Old Warren Road, about 19km south of Nyngan, when they attempted to stop an Isuzu D-Max allegedly stolen from a business in Dubbo earlier that day.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. A short time later, the vehicle drove into a paddock and through a fence before it came to a stop.
The driver - a 12-year-old boy - was arrested and taken to Nyngan Police Station. The passenger fled on foot.
The boy was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal.
He was also charged with the following offences:
He was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on April 25, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on April 29.
Following further inquiries, about 2.10pm on April 25, police were patrolling Old Warren Road, Nyngan, when they sighted a man, believed to be the passenger, walking along the road.
The 21-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nyngan hospital for assessment.
Upon his release, he was charged with,
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on April 26.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
