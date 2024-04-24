One Night Stand is looking for a host... and it could be Wellington

Should Wellington be the next host of triple j's One Night Stand?
Dubbo Regional Council certainly thinks so.
At the start of April, the ABC announced the return of triple j's One Night Stand after a five-year hiatus. It encouraged regional towns to give us a pitch on why they should be the new host for the one-day, all-ages music event.
About 18,000 people attended when Dubbo hosted One Night Stand in 2013. Flume, The Rubens, Ball Park Music, Seth Sentry and Peoples Palace hit the stage.
It was the second time the event had been held in the central west after it was in Cowra in 2007.
The council's manager of regional events Linda Christof said she was staying optimistic about Wellington's chances of getting the event.
"Dubbo hosted the event in 2013 and it was a great success and while they don't go back to the same town twice, they thought 'oh, this is a perfect opportunity to put Wellington forward'. It's got a large space with the Wellington Showground and it's certainly got community support," she said.
To help determine where the triple j event will be held, anyone can fill out a pitch for their community.
The council has already provided suggested answers for some of the questions. The prompts can be found here.
The council will be submitting its own expression of interest for the event but Ms Christof said she encouraged members of the public to fill one out too.
"We've made it easy by pre-filling some of the standard responses but we want them to add their spin on why Wellington is the best location for the event," she said.
There are plenty of reasons Wellington would be perfect for One Night Stand.
As well as Wellington being easily accessible, Ms Christof said the regional also had a great live music scene.
"Wellington has a population of 4100 but 28.7 per cent of the community is First Nations people and it has a huge youth population. It would be wonderful to have an event there that's for all ages, alcohol-free, drug-free and just a really great opportunity to get out and catch up with friends and listen to some live music," she said.
Head of triple j Lachlan Macara said: "We're beyond stoked to be bringing back triple j's One Night Stand in 2024 to continue our support of Australian artists and provide an opportunity for young people in the regions to get around some live music.".
"We're busy working on an incredible line up sure to create another One Night Stand for the history books and we can't wait to see where we'll be heading in 2024."
The ABC said the date, location and line-up would all be announced soon.
Submissions for One Night Stand to come to Wellington can be made here.They close on Sunday, April 28.
