Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'A lot of memories': Why it's so important we march for Anzac Day this year

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Army veteran Shaun Graham and his fellow soldiers always text and call each other on Anzac Day, just to see how their fellow comrades are doing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.