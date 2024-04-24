'A lot of memories': Why it's so important we march for Anzac Day this year

Army veteran Shaun Graham and his fellow soldiers always text and call each other on Anzac Day, just to see how their fellow comrades are doing.
"It certainly raises a lot of memories for me and the soldiers I commanded, and other soldiers that commanded me," Mr Graham, who served in Afghanistan and is the president of Dubbo RSL Sub-branch, told the Daily Liberal.
This Anzac Day, April 25, returned servicemen and women will "remember each other" and "make an effort to check in on each other". Some may even use their "dark sense of humour" to get them through, Mr Graham said.
There will be multiple services across the Dubbo region to remember and respect those who served and died in war. The community is invited and encouraged to join in on their local service.
"There's a lot of ex-servicemen and women in our community and it would be just great to see more and more people come down to acknowledge the sacrifice and service of fellow Australians," Mr Graham said.
This year Anzac Day will also carry the weight of current conflict around the world and Mr Graham hopes policy-makers will be "more wary of the lessons we have learned" through war.
He said we now have an elderly generation who have lived through WWII and "understand what the ultimate sacrifice is actually about".
For those who lived through WWI, there was "barely a family that wasn't affected anywhere in Australia".
"You would hope that our pollies in this day and age are mature and wise enough to learn those lessons that we should try and avoid war at all costs," he said.
"It certainly brings it home with all the uncertainty around the world at the moment that that's what they're striving towards to try to avoid conflict - that's what our hope is anyway."
The dawn service begins at 5.45am at the Cenotaph at Victoria Park on Darling Street. Darling Street between Talbragar and Wingewarra Streets will be closed from 5am to 6.30am.
The Anzac March will begin in Brisbane Street outside the Dubbo RSL. Those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 9.45am with the March beginning at 10am.
The March will proceed to the Cenotaph at Victoria Park for the 10.30am Service.
There will be a dawn and dusk service in Wellington. Ex-Servicemen and Women will assemble at Soldiers Memorial Club at 5.45am and will march to Cameron Park for the 6am for the Dawn Service.
The Anzac March will begin from the corner of Lee and Gisborne streets. Those taking part in the March are asked to gather from 10.25am with the March beginning at 10.45am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Cameron Park for the 10.55am Service.
The dusk service will commence at Cameron Park at 3.10pm.
Stuart Town: 11am - 12.30pm
Mumbil: 8.45am - 9.30am
Eumungerie/Cobocco: 10:30am - 11am at Cenotaph, 11am - 11:30am at Hall
Gollan: 11am - 12pm
Geurie: 8.40am - 9.30am
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.