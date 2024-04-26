'You're both dead': Man tries to grab a police officer's gun during his arrest

A man who tried to grab a police officer's gun and threatened to kill them, has come out of court with a community corrections order.
Stewart Edward Gray, 42, of East Dubbo pleaded guilty to enter inclosed land without lawful excuse, hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty and assault police officer in execution of duty, when he appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 17.
Documents tendered to the court state that a home along O'Donnell Street is currently owned by the Department of Housing and has no current occupants.
This residence has been locked and secured with wooden boards by the Department of Housing. At the rear of this residence is a small shed, which is frequently utilised by homeless people without permission.
At 5.43pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2024 Gray attended O'Donnell street wearing shorts and no shirt and walked into the shed at the rear of the property.
Gray was banging loudly and making noise which sounded as though he was damaging property and smashing items inside. Multiple neighbours heard this occurring and contacted triple zero.
It is unknown how much time Gray spent at this location, before he exited the property and walked across the road. Gray crouched down and turned on a tap in the front yard of this address to cool himself.
At 4.50pm police attended the location and saw Gray splashing water over himself in the front yard.
Police activated their body worn cameras and asked Gray for his name and date of birth.
Gray provided his name, but gave multiple different dates of birth, all of which were incorrect.
At this time police believed he had trespassed at the O'Donnell residence and so told Gray he wasn't free to leave until police got his details.
Gray began walking away from police and walked directly back into the backyard of the O'Donnell Street residence towards the rear shed.
Police followed, however Gray entered the shed. At this time, police were made aware via police radio that Gray had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Soon after, Gray exited the shed and attempted to walk away from the police.
Police immediately stopped Gray by standing in front of him and placing their hands up, before they informed him that he was under arrest over the outstanding warrant.
Gray refused and said "I'm not under arrest" before he put his left hand behind his back, and held his right hand firm to his chest.
Police grabbed hold of Gray's arms from both sides, retrieved handcuffs and attempted to secure his right arm first.
Gray held his right arm firm to his chest and police were unable to secure the handcuff.
Police attempted to secure his left arm, however he bent his arm upwards and swung his shoulder forward, preventing police the ability to handcuff him.
Gray stepped towards one of the officers and wrapped his right hand around the back of her.
He attempted to put his left hand around her as well, however his left hand went between the officer's legs, and he used his right hand to try and grab hold of her firearm from behind her.
Police pulled Gray to the ground as he continued to resist and pull his arms away.
Two hammer fist strikes were administered to Gray's left shoulder, in an attempt to gain control of his arms.
Gray continued to hold his arms taught and resist the arrest, however after a short struggle, he was contained and handcuffed.
After a short time, police escorted Gray to a caged police vehicle and he was conveyed to Dubbo Police Station.
Gray was introduced to the custody manager, however continued to be verbally aggressive, and threatening towards police, stating multiple times, "when I'm out of here you're both dead".
Gray also stated, "I only tried to grab your gun cause me uncle..." however the remainder of the sentence was incomprehensible.
While in custody Gray made multiple threats towards police, was banging loudly on the dock and refused to listen to any instruction.
Gray who appeared via AVL told the court he had been working hard in prison - getting his licence back and starting the process of getting off drugs.
Magistrate Gary Wilson sentenced Gray to a nine month community corrections order.
