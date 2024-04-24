Stolen nail clippers and a razor almost sends woman to prison

A 30-second theft of nail clippers and a razor worth $65 has almost landed a 36-year-old in prison.
Rochelle Laura Davison, of Brisbane Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, on Wednesday, April 17 at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state at 11.45am on December 17, 2023, Davison entered Dubbo Chempro Chemist at Riverdale Shopping Centre on Macquarie Street.
Davison walked into the left corner of the store, picked up a set of nail clippers off the nearby shelf and placed it into one of her shoes that she was holding in her hand.
Davison then walks down the aisle containing sanitary and hygiene products before stopping at the razor section.
She placed her belongings on the ground before taking her backpack off, pulling the bag open and grabbing a Remington Hair Trimmer box off the shelf and shoving it inside.
Due to the box being too big, the razor was sticking out of the bag - which was unable to be closed properly.
Davison did not try to conceal the item further and placed the backpack on her back, collected her things from the ground and made her way to the exit where she left the store.
This was all captured on CCTV.
Davison's solicitor told the court her client had an issue with repeated shoplifting, but was stealing to deal with poverty and a drug addiction.
"With the right support, the chances of rehabilitation would significantly improve over time," she said.
Magistrate Gary Wilson said Davison doesn't do herself any favours.
"There comes a time when the only option is jail, when you've had the benefit of community based orders in the past," he said.
"You keep shoplifting, it's nothing overly valuable but you continually re-offend."
Mr Wilson told Davison the stealing "has to stop" because she has been sentenced to terms of imprisonment before.
"You certainly don't want to go back there," he said.
Davison was convicted and sentenced to a six-month intensive corrections order.
"If you re-offend and end up back here, I can almost guarantee what's going to happen," Mr Wilson said.
