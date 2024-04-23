'Put yourself out there': Teenage Showgirl Kaitlyn shares medical dreams

Kaitlyn Cox was five when she started entering cakes and Lego creations into the Dubbo Show.
She wasn't much older when she came third in the Tiny Tots competition and then in 2023, she was named Teenage Showgirl.
Kaitlyn has lived her life around the Dubbo Show and when the animals and rides return to town from May 10 to 12, 2024, the 16-year-old will be helping any way she can.
Most likely, it will be in the sheep pavilion - her mum is a merino farmer, and she grew up around the animals.
Not that Kaitlyn wants to make a career out of sheep farming. She wants to be a doctor.
"Ag is more of a hobby for me which I really enjoy. My plan is I'd like to be a doctor and come back to rural areas," she told the Daily Liberal.
Kaitlyn studies hard during the year and visits and helps out on her nan and pop's farm at Lightning Ridge during the school holidays.
She is a year 11 student at Dubbo College Senior Campus and next year, she hopes to become school captain.
She enjoys leadership, which is part of the reason she applied to compete in the Teenage Showgirl competition.
"It's a good way to get known in the community and get involved," Kaitlyn said.
Beginning from writing her application and then during the interview process, Kaitlyn was gaining experience she would use later in life.
Perhaps, she will use these skills when applying to study medicine.
"My plan is that if I don't get into medicine straight away I'd do a graduate degree - I'd go and do agronomy first. And then I'd go into medicine," she said.
She said being a Teenage Showgirl was "a bit nerve-wracking" at first, but well worthwhile.
"You've just got to have a bit of confidence in yourself and put yourself out there," Kaitlyn said.
Applications are now open for the Young Woman, Rural Achiever, Teenage Showgirl and Tiny Tots. Apply online and find our more about the Dubbo Show at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.