Family home with room for everyone

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday April 26: 84 Champagne Drive, Dubbo:
Embark on a journey of discovery as you step into this meticulously crafted brick abode, strategically nestled amidst a tapestry of convenience. Situated at 84 Champagne Drive, the location is simply ideal being within close proximity to an array of amenities including schools, childcare and healthcare facilities, lush parklands, fitness centres, a golf course, a bowling club, and the bustling Delroy Park shopping precinct.
Listing agent Elle Roberts said the home itself offers a lifestyle of unparalleled ease and comfort. "Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by an inviting layout that exudes warmth and sophistication," she said. "The generously proportioned rooms are flooded with abundant natural light, creating an atmosphere of serenity and tranquillity throughout the home."
At the heart of this enchanting residence lies a quality gourmet sanctuary, designed to cater to the needs of culinary enthusiasts. A breakfast bar serves as the focal point of the expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area. This seamless integration extends effortlessly to an outdoor entertaining oasis, where irrigated gardens provide a picturesque backdrop for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing.
Elle said elevating the living experience further are the modern conveniences meticulously integrated into the home. "Ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning ensures optimal comfort year-round, while a natural gas connection offers convenience and efficiency in daily living," she said. "A double garage, equipped with an automatic door, provides secure parking and easy access to the home, adding to the overall convenience and functionality."
This residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, three with built-in robes, while the main bedroom offers a luxurious retreat with a walk-in robe and ensuite, providing a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, a separate media or living room offers versatility in the living spaces and caters to varying needs.
Outside, the low-maintenance gardens beckon you to enjoy leisurely moments amid the tranquil surroundings, while solar panels contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability.
From its strategic location to its thoughtful design and modern amenities, every aspect of this residence is crafted to elevate the living experience. Prepare to be captivated by the charm and allure of this exceptional home, where every detail has been carefully curated to inspire and delight.
