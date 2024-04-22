More than $22,000 handed out for the benefit of our community

Five community groups were recently awarded $22,800 funding from Dubbo Regional Council to continue their work bettering our community.
Cheques were presented to the groups that were successful in their application to the second round of the Community Services Fund.
Money was awarded to: Dubbo Base Hospital Pink Ladies, St Brigid's Catholic Church Craft Group, Pink Angels Incorporated, Songwriters and Original Musicians Association Dubbo (SOMAD) Inc, and Wellington Family and Domestic Violence Collective.
The Pink Ladies were awarded $4800 to provide mindfulness and meditation workshops for cancer patients.
The craft group received $1000 to help recruit local women who are at risk of becoming socially isolated to their knitting group which knits blankets for the under-privileged.
The Pink Angels has been given $7918 for breast cancer compression sleeves. They will help people with lymphedema, which is a side effect of breast cancer.
There was $1649 awarded to SOMAD to upgrade their equipment.
And $7500 for Wellington Family and Domestic Violence Collective for youth backpacks. The backpacks will provide care, and safety during periods of dislocation, while relieving some of the stress and anxiety youth face when they are removed from the family home without the opportunity to take personal belongings with them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.