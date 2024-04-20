Police were responding to 'domestic dispute' before fatal highway crash

Police had been called to a domestic incident in the lead-up to a fatal crash involving a car and bus outside of Dubbo on Saturday morning.
Speaking from Sydney Police Centre, Western Region Commander Rod Smith provided an update on the Mitchell Highway crash and praised the driver of the bus, whose actions meant "no one else was seriously injured or killed".
Commander Smith said police from Dubbo were on their way to the site of a "domestic dispute" on the morning of Saturday, April 20, when they spotted a Mazda sedan leaving the scene.
The driver was identified as being involved in the domestic incident, he said.
The driver refused to pull over when directed so a brief pursuit - lasting only a couple of minutes - was initiated but was soon ended due to the dangerous manner of the Mazda's driving.
Shortly after, at roughly 9.15am, the Mazda veered onto the wrong side of the road on the Mitchell Highway near Eulomogo Road and collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the car, initially reported by police to be 32, died at the scene while eight people on the bus were taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries.
One of those eight people has since been released and the hope is the others will also be out shortly.
Commander Smith described it as a "tragic outcome".
"The pursuit only lasted for a matter of minutes and the manner of driving caused it to be terminated," Commander Smith said.
"It wasn't the speed. In fact, at times it was quite slow in speed but the vehicle was accelerating, braking, going off the side of the road and the wrong side of the road, which caused the police some significant concern and led to the decision to terminate.
"They were still making attempts to try and stop that vehicle through other means."
The driver of the Mazda is yet to formally identified.
The call to attend the "domestic dispute" was received at roughly 8.45am on Saturday morning.
Commander Smith was unable to provide any more details on that incident due to the ongoing investigation.
The officer did praise the evasive action taken by the 50-year-old female driver of the bus.
"We're in the very initial stages of the investigation," he said, before speaking about those on board the bus.
"They're extremely lucky. It was the good work of the driver at the time to take evasive action and we're lucky no one else was seriously injured or killed."
A critical incident team from Chifley Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the crash.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
The highway remains closed in both directions.
Eastbound light vehicles are being diverted via the Golden Highway, Barbigal Street and Beni Street and can rejoin the Mitchell Highway at Wongarbon.
Westbound light vehicles are being diverted at Wongarbon via Beni Street and Barbigal Street and can rejoin the Mitchell Highway at Dubbo.
These diversions are not suitable for heavy vehicles.
