One dead, others hospitalised after car crashes into bus following police pursuit

One man is dead and eight people have been hospitalised after a car evading police collided with a bus outside of Dubbo on Saturday morning.
Shortly after 9am on Saturday, April 20, Orana Mid Western police attempted to stop a Mazda sedan on the Mitchell Highway.
A pursuit began after the car didn't stop as directed but it was soon stopped due to safety concerns.
A short time later, the car hit a bus on the Mitchell Highway, approximately one kilometre east of the intersection of Mitchell Highway and Eulomogo Road.
The driver of the sedan- a man believed to be aged 32- died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
A number of the 26 passengers on board the bus were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.
Eight people were taken to Dubbo Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the bus has been taken to Dubbo Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and is being examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The highway remains closed in both directions at Eulomogo Road and is expected to remain that way for a number of hours.
Eastbound light vehicles are being diverted via the Golden Highway, Barbigal Street and Beni Street and can rejoin the Mitchell Highway at Wongarbon.
Westbound light vehicles are being diverted at Wongarbon via Beni Street and Barbigal Street and can rejoin the Mitchell Highway at Dubbo.
These diversions are not suitable for heavy vehicles, which are being parked.
A critical incident team from Chifley Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the crash.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
