Yeo and the Panthers' western connection has grown from humble beginnings

A lot has certainly happened in the past decade.
In 2014, Isaah Yeo was a youngster from Dubbo hoping to make a name for himself at the Penrith Panthers.
After playing his first nine NRL matches at either centre or coming off the bench, it was his 10th career match that saw him start at the second row for the first time.
That match was also the first NRL fixture to be played at Bathurst's Carrington Park.
Fast forward 10 years and Penrith has won three consecutive premierships and Yeo is a Panthers legend, one of the very best forwards in the game, and has more than 200 NRL games to his name.
Bathurst, meanwhile, and its partnership with the Panthers has gone from strength to strength and this weekend will mark the 10th NRL match at the western centre.
"I'm fortunate enough that we have this relationship in Bathurst, being a yearly thing," the Australian representative said.
"Just going off the jerseys alone, when we first started coming out here, it was rare to see Penrith jerseys.
"Now you have a look out there and there's a million of them. It means we have the support of the town, so it feels good."
Of the 10 NRL matches played at Carrington Park between 2014-2023, Yeo has played in seven.
He even featured in a NSW Cup match back in 2015.
But whatever level he's played at, he's had his family watching on, making the commute from Mudgee, where they're now based.
There's also been plenty of family and friends regularly making the trip from Dubbo.
"It does make this match a bit easier for me, with the family watching," he said.
"It's a home game for us now and we certainly enjoy it."
And Yeo is not the only local featuring in Saturday's game.
Blayney Bears junior Liam Henry has been named on the bench for the Panthers, while Orange CYMS graduate Jack Cole and Wellington's Tyrone Peachey have been listed as one of five reserves.
Former Panther and Forbes Magpies junior Charlie Staines has been named on the wing for the Wests Tigers, while another former Panther and Wellington talent Brent Naden will play at centre.
"It's not just myself but we've got a couple of boys that are really close to out here as well," Yeo said.
"I've played with a few of the guys before and I'm glad they're doing well. Hopefully they don't go very well on Saturday but it's always good for not just Penrith but any club that has a connection to the bush and in particular the Central West."
