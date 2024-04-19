Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

How does Dubbo's CBD compare to other cities

MW
By Matt Watson
April 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PROPOSED 13-storey apartment tower just off Dubbo's main street has made slow progress since it was first approved in December 2018, but the base of the building is now gradually taking shape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.