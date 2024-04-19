The woman behind the young women: Meet competition steward Jane Diffey

The most hotly-contested competition at the Dubbo Show might well be the Tiny Tots, and with this year's show falling on Mother's Day, things could get interesting.
"Tiny tots is a fairly popular little category," said Jane Diffey, chief steward of the Young Woman, Rural Achiever, Teenage Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions.
"It's open to boys and girls aged three to five years inclusive.
" ... What a Mother's Day treat if your little one is named Mr or Mrs Tiny Tot."
Entries are now open for the Tiny Tots, as well as the other competitions Ms Diffey stewards as part of her role on the Dubbo Show Society.
Despite the stiff program, the number-one thing entrants get out of competing is "friendship".
"The opportunity to meet new people and and build on that network of friends that they may have already, and different opportunities," Ms Diffey told the Daily Liberal.
"You are really introduced to like-minded young women, but they come from all walks of life. So you might have teachers, physiotherapists, nurses, agronomists. I think we have had a couple of girls who were working in mines, previously."
One of the biggest challenges for Ms Diffey is securing entrants for the Young Woman competition.
"We don't get as many entrants as some of the smaller communities," she said.
"[Women should] go into the competition because it really is such a fantastic experience.
"There's $3000 worth of prizes up on offer, but not just that you're getting the opportunity to really grow as a person."
The judging is an interview process on May 4 and women gain experience for their future endeavours.
"It's a really great experience and life skill to be able to sit there and go through an interview process like that. It's a fantastic networking experience, as far as career opportunities go for so many people."
Ms Diffey said she was continually impressed with the high calibre of entrants in Dubbo.
"And every time I get more and more amazed at the capabilities," she said.
"I think the calibre of young women and the drive and ambition of some of the entrants that we have had over the years is phenomenal."
The Tiny Tots is for boys aged three to five.
Teenage Showgirl is for girls 14 to 17 inclusive.
The Rural Achiever is for males and females aged between 20 and 29 years.
The Young Woman competition is for young women aged 18 to 24 years.
Find out more and enter the competitions at www.dubboshow.org
