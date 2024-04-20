Five minutes with...the talented Jess Perry

We reckon Jess Perry could potentially be the only hotelier, mailwoman, intuitive healer and farmer in the world, but don't quote us on that. She's a renowned ray of sunshine in the Bogan Shire and we were lucky enough to nab five minutes of her valuable time.
What do you love about Nyngan and the Central West?
I love how our amazing community comes together, when someone needs some extra support everyone is there for them. It so great to witness and be a part of! Also the quiet and peace! I love how I can hear nature all around me, the vast open spaces and the slower, more intentional way I can live.
What inspired you to start intuitive healing?
To be honest I don't feel I had a choice! I was very much guided by forces much bigger than myself. Looking back I see how everything aligned and the steps I took to get to where I am today, Im so happy that I listened to the subtle nudges. The biggest catalyst however I would say would be when I experienced it for myself, the transformation that occured within me and my physical body I just had to learn how to offer this to others so they could have a similar experience!
How do you juggle being a hotelier, an initiative healer, a farmer and a mailwoman?
Great support around me and trying not to allow overwhelm take over. When we first opened Perrington Estate my 1:1 intuitive healing sessions definitely slowed down but that also opened up space to do more group events which has been amazing to offer. I have had lots of support from family in running the hotel, the farm and mailrun don't require too much extra time and the intuitive healing is a container of itself that ebs and flows as my life does and allows space for. It all just seems to work!
What's something you're working on improving?
Stepping more into who I am here to be, allowing others to see the true me and trusting in the process.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
To be in the present moment. There is no point in living in the past, it is just a memory. Looking to the future is a dream. But being truly in the present is the only place you can make a change and a difference from.
This is something I always remind those that join my meditations or events, be in the present, there's nowhere else to be!
Best business: The Nyngan - I am so excited for what is to come and the dedication and attention to detail Em and James are putting into this business! It's something truly needed out here!
Best place to eat :We are so lucky to have some great cafe's in Nyngan, they are all great in their own way and keep my love for coffee fueled!
Best event to attend: As were coming into Rugby season being able to attend a Bogan Bulls game or event and catch up with everyone is always fun.
I also love attending my own group meditations, I get so much from meeting in space with likeminded people and having that self care time is as special for me as those that attend.
Hidden Gem: The Junction is absolutely amazing this is where I hold all my events! Nic has done such a great job, it can go from co working office space to meeting space to paint and sip to Self care retreat space! I would highly recommend.
Follow Jess: @jessicacharlotteperry
Book in at the Perrington Estate: https://www.perringtonestate.com/
