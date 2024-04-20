Five minutes with...the talented Jess Perry

To be honest I don't feel I had a choice! I was very much guided by forces much bigger than myself. Looking back I see how everything aligned and the steps I took to get to where I am today, Im so happy that I listened to the subtle nudges. The biggest catalyst however I would say would be when I experienced it for myself, the transformation that occured within me and my physical body I just had to learn how to offer this to others so they could have a similar experience!

