Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

'Crap service': 3G shutdown will leave remote households in the lurch

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Telstra will turn off its 3G network on June 30, 2024 and Optus and other networks will follow. So what does this mean for people in the country?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.