Global recognition the next big step for rich bowls tournament

It started as a way to attract big-name bowlers to the region, and now the International Fours has received recognition from the game's governing body.
Following two successful events, Club Dubbo's International Fours event, the richest of its kind in the world, will return for a third time in September 2024.
Speaking after the launch of the event last week, Club Dubbo chairman Tony Speirs said they have been in contact with a few big names.
"I got an email from the CEO of World Bowls telling us that they have taken notice of the event and are looking at scheduling it with something they do," he said.
"That would be an interesting development. It would bring a bit more kudos to our little old town."
The multi-day competition was moved in 2023 to try and boost international, high-profile entrants.
Representatives from Ireland and Fiji have featured in Dubbo throughout the years, something Speirs hopes continues.
"It was a bit of dip your toe in and see at the start," he said.
"The first two events we've had have been really successful, and we are keen to really extend it.
"We want to make it a serious annual event. We've had some interest from World Bowls and recognition from them."
The tournament will be worth $125,000, and event organisers are expecting more than 500 people to attend.
A mixture of national champions, world champions, state champions, and locals will headline the player pool.
Commonwealth Games medalists have even ventured in the past.
Arguably the biggest bowls competition in regional Australia, Speirs said the club is committed to continuing to do their best.
"One of the big things we want to do was to make people more aware that the world doesn't stop at the dividing range," he said.
"We want to highlight that out here we can do internationally significant things and that it is worth visiting out here.
"We want to promote our club obviously but that the game of bowls isn't just for retired, old people and that it is a game of skill."
