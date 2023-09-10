Club Dubbo is busily preparing for their biggest event of year and the world's richest lawn bowls fours tournament.
On Wendesday, the City of Dubbo International Fours will begin with $125,000 on offer in prize money.
This is the second year of the tournament, and comes straight off the back of the World Championships held on the Gold Coast over the past fortnight.
Following a highly successful running last year, the organizing committee, headed by Club Dubbo chairman, Tony Speirs, has bumped up the prize-money, ensuring a quality field again for 2023.
International, Australian, NSW and Interstate representatives, as well local stars, comprise a strong field, all eager to take home some of the large purse on offer.
Current Commonwealth Games Singles champion, Aaron Wilson, and current Jackaroos' representatives, Barrie Lester, Aaron Teys, Cory Wedlock and Ben Twist, will undoubtedly be feature players to watch.
Also of particular interest will be the Fijian team, star Irishman, Gary Kelly, and former Australian Open winners, Brett Spur and Ben Winter.
Defending champions, Josh Walker-Davis, Hayden Bojkowski, Jake Ryne and NSW Champion of Champions, Lee Schraner, will again prove hard to beat.
Two 'firsts' for this year's tournament are the entries of a representative NSW Multi-Disability team, and a NSW Junior Girls team, coached by former Australian representative, Michael Wilks.
Sydney Grade 1 clubs are also well represented, including powerful teams from St Johns Park, Cabramatta, Engadine and Mount Lewis.
Mid-West Region teams endeavouring to make their presence felt have entered from Parkes Railway, Condobolin, Bathurst and Bourke.
Three Dubbo teams have also entered, hoping to cause some upsets along the way. They are: Troy Brown, Gavin Dart, Tim Wilkinson, Tim Farrell; Warren Towney, Rico Lane, Nathan Collis, Bill Ahoy; Tes Gorrie, Leisa Burton, Mark Gorrie, Chris O'Neil.
Prior to the tournament, there will be a Calcutta on the Tuesday evening, starting at 6 o'clock.
Members and visitors are most welcome to Club Dubbo to mingle with the stars and to participate and enjoy the night, as well as the bowls over the three days.
Tournament play begins on Wednesday at 8.30am.
