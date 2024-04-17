On The Ball: After not wanting to play, Grady's now running with the Bulls

Welcome to On The Ball, your new weekly one-stop shop for everything Western Premier League.
After a washed out first round, the season proper kicked off on Saturday, April 13.
A few months ago Jake Grady had no interest in playing in the Western Premier League.
One of the top players in Dubbo over a number of years, Grady was leaning towards playing in the local lower grades while focusing on work on Saturdays.
Now, he says he "can't wait" for the WPL season to play out.
A big off-season move from Orana Spurs to Dubbo FC lit a fire under the striker and on Saturday he scored a debut double as the Bulls thumped Macquarie United 6-2.
"I'm definitely pushing to keep doing it," Grady said
"It's worked out well. A lot of us have played six-a-side tournaments together and Indigenous knockouts. Bulls and Spurs, there's a lot of friends. It's been an easy change."
An ankle injury in pre-season meant Grady didn't get to spend much time working alongside his new teammates, but you wouldn't have known it on Saturday.
The former Spurs star isn't the only new face at Bulls this season but the men in orange produced a slick and clinical performance in the four-goal victory.
Grady netted a brace while fellow newcomers Callum Elliott and Jay Ncube also got on the scoresheet.
"We didn't really have any faults in the first half and just kept leading on in the second," Grady said, admitting the quality of the performance was a surprise.
"It was because we had a new structure up front. I played up top as well as Cam, who's come across from Wellington's first grade squad.
"It was good to see on the field what we're actually going to be like."
Grady has been impressed with the way things have been run at Bulls by new player-coaches Alex Richardson-Bell and Gareth Williams.
Richardson-Bell has previously said the side was extremely disappointed with its fifth placed finish last year and the motivation to succeed in 2024 has already rubbed off on Grady.
"It's definitely going to be a good season. I can't wait to see where it goes," he said.
As excited as he is, Grady remains a little unsure of the reception he'll get when Bulls meet Spurs.
"I'm lucky enough to head to a wedding where one of the Spurs boys was actually getting married and all the boys were there and giving me a bit of cheek," he laughed.
"I honestly can't wait to play them and see how tough it's going to be. Whether they take me out of not, I'm not sure, but I'm keen to find out."
Jack Press picked up exactly where he left off last season as he hammered home a hat-trick for Bathurst 75 on Saturday.
Press scored a hat-trick for the reigning premiers in a convincing 4-0 victory over an under strength Parkes side.
Having scored the winner in last season's grand final win over Barnstoneworth, Press had his name up in lights again against a Cobras side which struggled to fashion any genuine chances across the 90 minutes.
At Orange, Waratahs FC flexed its muscles by downing Panorama 6-2.
"It's a game that we probably should have won by a bit more."
That's Bathurst 75 co-coach Mark Comerford after his side beat the Parkes Cobras 4-0.
Yes, Parkes was battling, but it shows the standards are set pretty high once again at 75.
Thursday, April 18
Orange Waratahs v Bathurst 75 (rescheduled round one fixture)
Saturday, April 20
Orange Waratahs v Macquarie United
Bathurst 75 v Orana Spurs
Panorama FC v Parkes Cobras
Dubbo Bulls FC: Bye
