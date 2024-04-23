Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Business

A core workout like no other: Reformer Pilates studio opens in Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 23 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny with Amelia Woolfe, Molly Friend, Sia Coulouris, Eva Ericson, Alex Galway, Ariana Shields. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Jenny with Amelia Woolfe, Molly Friend, Sia Coulouris, Eva Ericson, Alex Galway, Ariana Shields. Picture by Amy McIntyre

"Changing the way the world works out."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.