A core workout like no other: Reformer Pilates studio opens in Dubbo

"Changing the way the world works out."
It's a tough workout that has been taking the world by storm and now Dubbo has its very own reformer pilates studio.
Reformer pilates is done using the pilates reformer machine and adds resistance to the pilates exercises via the use of the springs which form part of the machine.
Dubbo's Studio Pilates is franchise number 99 and had it's grand opening on Saturday, April 13.
Jenny Street, originally from Sydney, has been travelling to Bourke for a number of years as a physiotherapist and pilates coach.
"I come through Dubbo quite a lot which is why I decided to open up a franchise in the area," she said.
And what a success it has been.
With hundreds of inquiries, the studio is running nine classes a day - morning, lunch and night to cater for everyone.
As soon as you walk into the studio you are met by smiling staff and a sleek, classic look. With 11 reformers - the classes have been booked out, a very positive sign for Ms Street.
"It's been amazing, we've been really busy which is great," she said.
Ms Street said reformer pilates was for all ages and abilities.
"I had an 83-year-old client come in and tell me she was going to one of the franchises in Sydney and I thought to myself 'you're 83 and you're doing reformer and I'm a reformer trainer so what am I doing?'," she said.
"That was when I went and checked it out and saw what all the hype was about."
Reformer pilates is an exercise that works your core, pelvic floor and can be a great all body workout.
"We have the structure of going around to every client during the exercises and adjusting it to their level," she said.
"So basically, that means you can have a super fit person next to a not so fit person and they can still this one class because it's adjusted for them, which sounds impossible until you've done it."
Everyone that comes to Studio Pilates will undertake an orientation class, to learn how to use the equipment and to make sure residents are safe and also challenged in their workout.
"I didn't think it would be this busy, not for a second did I think we'd have this many inquiries but it shows you that people wanted something different," she said.
"Dubbo is a very sporty town and people understand the value of your core in sport performance."
Ms Street said she had really put her money where her mouth is when opening the studio.
"It's the best balanced pilates programme that I've seen, it's total body and it's very well thought out and it's fun," she said.
Located next to Australia Post at Orana Mall, Ms Street said it was an amazing location.
"The mall has been really supportive and helpful, and the fit out and build has been done by local builders," she said.
"It's a very exciting time."
Studio Pilates doesn't offer a membership, but rather a package where residents can purchase a number of classes for a certain amount of money.
"It's a reasonable price because you're in a nice environment, with great trainers and it gives you the motivation to go, plus if you can't attend for some reason then you aren't losing money," she said.
The studio also offers some fun incentives too - such as Hell Week (two classes a day for five days) and Amplify (a six week challenge).
To check out the studio - you can go to their website here.
