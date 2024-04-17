'We're being attacked': Women aged 8 to 80 to learn self defence

Women don't feel safe - particularly now - and a workshop in Dubbo will teach them to defend themselves.
With the Bondi Junction mass stabbing still fresh in people's minds, there is even more reason for women to learn self defence.
This is the message from martial arts expert and trainer Mel Thomas who is coming to Dubbo with her KYUP! ('shout' in Korean) Project to lead a self worth and self defence workshop for women aged eight to 80.
"Women are feeling very frustrated, angry, and frightened, and rightly so - we're being attacked everywhere," Ms Thomas told the Daily Liberal.
The award-winning instructor, who lives in Sydney and travels around regional areas with her workshops, said they taught women to "take action when a situation doesn't feel right".
"We're teaching women and girls how to unleash your voice. It's one thing to say speak out, yell out, shout out, but in the moment with your crisis response, you may not be able to shout out," she said.
The practical session will teach females how to understand crisis response, voice, intuition, types of threats, and looking for signals of unsafe people and situations.
It will also teach attendees about "ethical by-standing" - which action to take, not to risk your own safety and the safety of others.
"Our number one self defence tip is to run," Ms Thomas said.
Ms Thomas will share personal safety tips and simple self-defence techniques any woman and girl can use, no matter their size or skill level.
She will use relatable examples of real-life scenarios - such as public transport, public places, and parties - in a hands-on workshop focused on setting boundaries and responding to conflict.
Participants learn to replace fear with confidence, trust their instincts and make smart choices, use the power of their voice to diffuse dangerous situations, get away from a situation that doesn't feel right, and fight back when needed.
Importantly in Dubbo, where there is a high rate of domestic violence, attendees will learn to break the cycle of violence.
"We all have the right to protect ourselves. Everyone has the right to live free from violence," Ms Thomas said.
"And if we come together and stand together as girls and women, we can support each other. You're not alone, there is a community there."
Ms Thomas's teachings are inspired by police and military techniques and she is supported in Dubbo by the local police.
One practical skill she teaches women is how to break up with someone.
"Stalking, harassment, and domestic violence are massive issues," she said.
What is the best way to do this?
"You have to tell the person that you've thought about it and that you've come to the decision that you do not want to be in a relationship now and you do not want to be in a relationship in the future and you do not wish to have any more contact," Ms Thomas said.
The KYUP! Project will take place at PCYC Dubbo on Saturday, April 20, from 2pm to 4pm. Sign up at https://events.humanitix.com/dubbo-workshop-for-all-women
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.