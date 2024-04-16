'Significant barriers': Free condoms for young people to break down stigma

Buying condoms can be embarrassing for young people, especially in regional towns - and if you know the person behind the counter, it can be even worse.
That's one of the reasons young people in Dubbo can access free condoms and personal lubricant, discreetly.
Under a scheme called Freedom Condom, funded by NSW Health and run by Family Planning Australia, young people under 30 can access packs containing 12 condoms, six packs of lube and health information in a discreet brown paper bag, for free.
Ee-Lin Chang, Family Planning Australia's Manager, Health Promotion, said the initiative was important to normalise conversations about safe sex and reduce the stigma associated with getting condoms.
"Using condoms is the best way to prevent sexually transmissible infections," she said.
"However, we know that the cost of condoms and the embarrassment associated with buying them can be significant barriers for young people, particularly in regional areas where they might know the person who works at the supermarket or pharmacy."
Young people can visit the Freedom Condom website at www.freedomcondom.org.au to find their local providers, and then drop into that provider to get a free pack of condoms and lube, no questions asked.
"And if young people don't want to pop into their local service, that's OK too - they can now also order their pack of free condoms online," Ms Chang said.
Young people can access as many packs as they want from Family Planning Australia's Dubbo office, and now also from Connecting Community Services at Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre.
Michelle Redden, Chief Executive Officer at Connecting Community Services, said free condoms and lube would be a good add-on for young clients already using the centre's services.
"They are already coming in to seek other forms of support. We do a lot of immediate food relief," Ms Redden told the Daily Liberal.
"So things like this, such as hygiene products and condoms, they are a necessity, but if you're trying to live day-to-day and putting food on the table they won't be prioritised."
She encouraged anyone to come in for free condoms and lube, especially young people.
"They don't have to be afraid to come into here. It's very non-judgemental. It will take not even 60 seconds to pick up a bag for yourself," she said.
"And the prevention of sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy is just so minimised by coming in and asking for a pack."
