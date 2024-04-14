Passenger taken to Dubbo Hospital after car roll over

A mother and child are lucky to walk away relatively unscathed after being involved in a single car roll over on Sunday afternoon, April 14.
A number of ambulance crews were called to Mendooran Road just before 3pm after receiving calls about a car that had rolled.
According to ambulance media, a child was treated at the scene for scratches on their foot while the woman that was driving sustained a superficial wound.
"We have treated the woman who had a child with her, the child appears to be fine aside from the scratches," the media spokesperson said.
"Someone has been taken to Dubbo Hospital but we aren't sure who it is at this stage."
Ambulance teams have left the scene.
