Dubbo patients satisfied with care, but ED busier than ever

Dubbo's emergency department (ED) is busier than ever but patients are satisfied with the care they receive.
This is according to data from the Emergency Department Patient Survey, put together by the Bureau of Health Information (BHI).
It showed, of patients that presented at the Dubbo Hospital ED between July 2022 and June 2023, 86 per cent said their care was either good or very good.
This is consistent with the NSW average, which showed 87 per cent of patients responded positively.
When asked to rate the ED professionals who cared for them, Dubbo patients responded positively again, with 89 per cent saying their care was good or very good.
This is comparable with the state average which showed at hospitals across NSW, 91 per cent of patients said their care was either good or very good.
Dubbo received a high score when patients were asked if they were treated with respect and dignity, with 98 per cent responding 'yes, always' or 'yes, sometimes' - and this was consistent with the the NSW average.
Nearby, Orange Health Service patients being cared for in the ED were also happy with their care overall, with 90 per cent responding positively.
The care given by health professionals in Orange was good or very good 91 per cent of the time, and 87 per cent of respondents said they were treated with respect and dignity always.
At Bathurst Health Service, 84 per cent of survey respondents were satisfied with their care in the ED. Healthcare professionals were deemed to be good or very good 85 per cent of the time.
Patients in Bathurst were treated with respect and dignity always or sometimes in 96 per cent of respondents' opinions.
BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said the majority of patients were positive about their ED care across NSW in 2022-23.
"Despite EDs being busy, patients' ratings for most survey questions were similar to the previous year," Dr Watson said in a statement.
"However, there was significant variation in results for individual hospitals."
During the final quarter of 2023, there were 53,608 attendances to the Western NSW Local Health District's EDs, an increase of 3.4 per cent, or 1,753 more attendances, compared with the same quarter in 2022.
