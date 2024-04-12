Plane crash leaves two in hospital, crime scene established

A plane crash in Cowra has left two people hospitalised.
Emergency services were called to Cowra airport about 2.30pm on Thursday.
A man in his 20s and female in her 30s were found in the light plane wreckage.
Both were taken to Orange Hospital with cuts and other "minor" injuries.
NSW Police told ACM they had launched an investigation into the crash.
A crime scene has been established and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is assisting.
It comes just weeks after a spectacular emergency landing in a paddock near Bathurst.
The duel-engine plane came down at a Glanmire property on March 8, 2024.
"I was on my way home ... came over the crest and there was a plane virtually flying towards me," he said.
"Then it skimmed over the top of some powerlines, going into a house and then landed in the paddock, 50 metres off the highway."
