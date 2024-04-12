Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Plane crash leaves two in hospital, crime scene established

William Davis
By William Davis
April 12 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A plane crash in Cowra has left two people hospitalised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.