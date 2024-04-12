Teens charged after spikes end early morning chase in stolen cars

Two teens have been arrested and charged after an early morning car chase involving objects being thrown and attempts to ram police cars.
The teens, aged 16 and 17, will face Dubbo Local Court on Friday, April 12, charged after multiple pursuits through the streets of Dubbo.
About 1:10am on Friday, April 12, police were patrolling Alcheringa Street, Dubbo, when they attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Triton.
When the car didn't stop, police chased the car through the streets. During the chase, objects were thrown from the vehicle and attempts were made to ram police vehicles.
Police terminated the chase a short time later over safety concerns.
Later, at about 2:30am, police received reports entry was forced into a business on Rosulyn Street and a Kia Rio was stolen.
Police attempted to stop the Kia and Mitsubishi driving in convoy on Baird Drive. When they again failed to stop a pursuit was initiated. But police gave up on the chase over safety concerns again.
Just after 2:45am police located the Mitsubishi abandoned on Mountbatten Drive. It was seized for forensic examination.
Checks reveal the Mitsubishi was allegedly stolen from a home in Nyngan overnight.
Shortly after the Kia was successfully road spiked on the Mitchell Highway and it came to a stop on Alcheringa Street where multiple people fled on foot.
Police chased the people on foot and arrested the two boys. They were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The older boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and breach of bail.
The other boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Both were refused bail to appear at a children's court.
