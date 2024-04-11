Plans to turn house into a new East Dubbo medical centre

A house in East Dubbo could soon be turned into a medical centre after a development application was submitted to council.
The house 1 Blaxland Street is the subject of a new development application submitted to Dubbo Regional Council.
Located also on the corner of Myall Street, existing structures would be removed to allow for the construction of the new building and customer car park.
The proposed new building would be feature five medical offices/treatment rooms, two toilets, a foyer area and kitchenette as well as five car parks with one accessible space.
"The proposed development will provide further support to the Dubbo Health and Wellbeing Precinct located one kilometre to the west along Myall Street," a document submitted stated.
Renovations would happen to the existing dwelling house which would comprise of the expansion of current areas such as the living, meal and laundry areas.
If approved, the development would cost approximately $217,000.
The application was submitted by Dr Edin Hoogesteger who already runs Stimulus Dubbo on Bourke Street.
