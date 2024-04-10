Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Competition is 'fierce' at dog shows. Here's how a Dubbo breeder prepares

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 10 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Jennifer Block hits the ring with her dog Sirio at the Dubbo Show, they will be representing thousands of years of breeding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.