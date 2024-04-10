Competition is 'fierce' at dog shows. Here's how a Dubbo breeder prepares

When Jennifer Block hits the ring with her dog Sirio at the Dubbo Show, they will be representing thousands of years of breeding.
There aren't many Maremma Sheepdogs in Dubbo, and only a small gene pool in Australia, meaning three-year-old Sirio - who was imported from Italy - will have his work cut out for him.
"It's a proud moment" when her dogs win ribbons, Ms Block told the Daily Liberal, and under her breeding pedigree - Scintilli Maremma-Abruzzese Sheepdog - they have won a few.
"The first time I ever heard of [the breed] was from Burke's Backyard, and I was like, that's the perfect dog we need for the farm," Ms Block said.
Living on a farm outside Dubbo with chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowls and sheep, Ms Block's Maremma Sheepdogs guard her farm animals.
"They are a guardian dog that is a shepherd's best friend. They guard the family and the area," she said.
The Maremma Sheepdogs will bark when a fox or a bird of prey is in the area, warding away the predators.
Ms Block "fell in love" with the breed, which is known for being very loyal.
She purchased another puppy which the breeder advised could be a good show dog, and Ms Block - who used to show horses - was hooked.
"In ag shows, you get people come and talk to you about the dog so you end up being an educator for the public as well. Every breed has its own story," she said.
Maremmas are big, white and fluffy - Ms Block likens them to cuddly bears - and preparing their coats for a show is an involved pursuit.
It begins with the food, which is high quality. Once a month, they are groomed, and given a special groom a few days before a show.
"It's an extensive shampooing ordeal I go through," Ms Block said.
"I have a hydrobath they hop into. I shampoo them, then I shampoo them with blue shampoo which pops the white [of their coat], then I put through a conditioning treatment, then they will get blow-dried with my dog blower. It takes a few hours."
She put potato flower through their coat which staves of brown stains, and their nails are trimmed and teeth cleaned.
On the day of the show, Ms Block will fluff up their legs so they're "big and puffy" and the coat is gone over with a special spray so "there's not a hair out of place".
"Competition is fierce. It is fun but if you want to win, you have to have the right mindset. It has to be perfect. Your dog has to be sparkly clean."
Ms Block will be participating in the Dubbo Show with the Dubbo & Districts Kennel Club, for which she is a committee member and past president.
The Dubbo Show will take place at the Dubbo Showground from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.
Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.