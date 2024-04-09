Have you seen Grace? Missing woman hasn't been since since Sunday

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman last seen on an 80,000 acre property near Hermidale.
Twenty-four-year-old Grace Kiss hasn't been seen since 10pm on Sunday.
Her last known location was at a property on Kallara Road, about 15 kilometres south of Hermidale.
The police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare, as it is out of character.
Ms Kiss is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 155cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing black-coloured shorts and a dark hoodie.
Anyone with information in relation to Ms Kiss' whereabouts is urged to contact Nyngan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information can also be reported via the Crime Stoppers website at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
