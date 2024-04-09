Melbourne Cup winner and racing royalty eyeing off massive Boot meeting

A Melbourne Cup winner and one of the most well-known trainers in Australian racing have put forward horses for Sunday's Wellington Boot meeting.
Newcastle-based trainer Ciaron Maher took out the 2022 Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip and has nominated Dasho Lennie for the $100,000 Wellington Showcase Cup.
The Cup will also act as a Big Dance qualifier, with Maher one of several big-name trainers with an eye on Wellington.
Racing icon Gai Waterhouse along with co-trainer Damien Bott is looking at sending Gold Revolver out west for the Wellington Town Plate (1100m).
Brett Robb's Sizzle Minizzle could also run in the Wellington Cup after being nominated as was Connie Greig's Deel Street.
Nominations were released on Tuesday morning with Annabel Neasham, Anthony and Edward Cummings also looking at having runners in the Showcase Cup.
Meanwhile, Damien Lane's Canamble has been nominated to run in the $200,000 Wellington Boot.
The two-year-old exclusive race has long been an attraction for country and city trainers, a trend which has continued in 2024.
Clint Lundholm, Brett Thompson, Dar Lunn and Brett Cavanough all have put forward runners while Neasham and Tracey Bartley have done so as well.
The final field Sunday's meeting will be released later this week.
