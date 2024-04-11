Your perfect sanctuary awaits

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday April 12: 'Yengola' 166L Obley Road, Dubbo:
Situated a mere 20 kilometres from Dubbo, 'Yengola' offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Located at 166L Obley Road, new owners can experience the ultimate rural lifestyle at 'Yengola', which is a sprawling 456.39 acre property nestled just 15 minutes drive south of Dubbo.
It allows you the chance to embrace the serenity of rural life without sacrificing the convenience of all the services and facilities Dubbo has to offer.
Listing agent Frank Power, from Ray White Richardson & Sinclair Dubbo, said that the property was a unique opportunity given it's fantastic size, location, and quality. "A property like 'Yengola' is a rare offering to the local market .
"There's 450 acres of high quality and being so close to Dubbo, it might only come up once every few years," he said. "The owner purchased this property approximately 40 years ago and all the improvements have been made since then."
With 90 per cent arable rich red loams, this property provides ample opportunities for agricultural pursuits. It has most recently been utilised as a beef grazing and fattening block, however the property is also suited to cropping.
Water security is a feature of the property with water sources including three dams, four water tanks, and a double frontage to the tranquil Hyandra Creek.
New owners will also benefit from the quality infrastructure that is in place including heavy-duty, steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp, a spacious machinery shed and workshop, and a two-car garage.
Of course when working on a farm, you need a comfortable place to come home and relax in, and 'Yengola' offers just that.
You can indulge in the comfort of a charming three bedroom, brick veneer home that also has two bathrooms for convenience.
Built in 1989, the home also boasts a home office space that could also be used as a kids study area, along with a separate studio. Solar PV is also connected with 29 panels located on the house.
Outside, you can sit back and relax amidst the lush expanse of established lawns and low-maintenance gardens that surround the home.
Frank said he expected high interest in the property. "Don't miss your chance to own this rural haven," he said. "Join us for the auction on May 1 at 11.00am at the Western Plains Cultural Centre in Dubbo, and embrace the tranquility and beauty of rural living at 'Yengola'."
