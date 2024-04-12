Rare opportunity to own a popular hotel comes on the market

It's not often an entire apartment block comes on the market. And even less often when that comes with a ready-to-go business.
Manera Heights Apartments in Dubbo - which offers self-contained, fully serviced accommodation - has just hit the market and has already generated a lot of buyer interest.
"What we call a freehold going concern are in short supply and it's not commonplace that they come available, it's a reasonably rare opportunity," Tourism Brokers agent David Head said.
"There has been strong interest. There's a shortage of good freehold going concerns on the market available.
"So when you get something of this sort of quality you do get strong interest in it."
Manera Heights includes 14 apartments, each with one bedroom, a full kitchen and an in-room laundry. Adjacent to the apartment block are two three-bedroom cottages, suitable for larger families.
Making it an even better deal for buyers, the building has a development application approved for an additional six apartments.
The building's location, opposite Dubbo hospital, means it attracts lots of longer term guests.
"Lots of outsiders from Dubbo require accommodation when they have family members in the hospital, you tend to get more of the sort of what you might call medium to longer term stays," Mr Head said.
"They could be there for anything like three or four nights up to three or four weeks."
Asked why the current owner - who has had the freehold for a decade - wanted to sell, Mr Head said they had already completed what they had hoped to with the property.
"They took it on and took it to another level from the previous owners. They've achieved what they want to achieve and are now looking at other ventures," he said.
Manera Heights Apartments are listed for $5.5 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.