SNAPPED: Dubbo's ten pin kings and silver screen queens

A bit of a downpour didn't stop Dubbo locals getting out and about this weekend.
Our photographer was there on Saturday morning for the regular Dubbo Farmers Market.
Held on the first and third Saturday of every month at the park outside the visitor information centre, the markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants.
In the afternoon, she headed to the Western Plains Cultural Centre for this month's Smokescreen selection, The Third Man. This year's Smokescreen series 'Scene Stealing Style' looks at how art direction, the look and feel of a film can help to tell the story.
Finally, she headed over to Dubbo Ten Pin to catch the action as families enjoyed some friendly competition on the lanes and on the arcade machines.
Did we snap your picture this weekend?
If you would like to buy any of these pictures contact our syndication team by phone on (02) 4979 5382 or email on syndication@Austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.