Race to find the most eggs! See what happened on Easter Sunday

An Easter egg hunt was hosted by the Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Land Council on Easter Sunday at Dubbo Regional Botanical Gardens.
As well the hunt to find the chocolate eggs, there were other activities including face painting, dancing contests and games.
The Land Council took to social media on Thursday, April 4, to thank everyone who was there or helped out to organise the Easter fun.
"Thank you to everyone who attended the DLALC Community Easter Egg Hunt and a massive Thank you to the DLALC staff," the post said.
They also thanked all the girls from the Aboriginal Community Connector Program and NASCA - Culture, Education, Community, for helping out.
The support included hiding the Easter eggs, prepping the food, face painting, games, dance battles, giving out prizes and bringing the fun for all the little ones, they wrote.
"The day wouldn't have been made possible without you all."
