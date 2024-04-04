Immediate water restrictions in place after chemical dosing issue

Temporary water restrictions are in place for Wellington and the surrounding towns, effective immediately.
Dubbo Regional Council released a public notice on Thursday morning stating the restrictions covered Wellington, Mount Arthur, Cadonia and Montefiores.
"DRC requests all properties conserve water and minimise non-essential water consumption including the conduct of irrigation, pool maintenance, watering gardens and lawns," the notice stated.
On Wednesday afternoon operations at the Wellington Water Treatment Plan on Falls Road were interrupted "due to a chemical dosing maintenance issue that limited the operation of the treatment plant," the council said.
The plant was shut down and staff are working on the issue.
"A new batch of chemicals has been requested and council are awaiting arrival from Sydney today (Thursday). This has temporarily reduced the amount of clean water produced for transfer to reservoirs about the town," the council said.
As of 10am on Thursday, the town's water reservoirs is at 60 per cent. If non-essential water consumption is reduced, the reservoirs will be refilled more quickly, the council said.
Some properties may experience poor water pressure.
"Wellington's water supply remains safe to drink and meets all regulatory and health requirements," the council said.
The restrictions will be in place until Friday at 10am.
