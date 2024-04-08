How high-range drones could help prevent bushfire tragedies

Could long-range drones reduce the risk of tragedies during the next bushfire season?
Ninox Robotics, a leading Australian drone operator, thinks so.
They, together with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), recently completed a two-week trial of the technology near the western NSW towns of Bourke and Cobar.
Drone pilots and members of the RFS used a Perimeter 8+ drone capable of staying in the air for four hours and flying up to 50 kilometres from the ground control system to survey bush and grass fires in the region.
The drone captured real-time vision of the fire fronts allowing RFS members to plan the best approach to fighting the fire.
Founder of Ninox Robotics Marcus Ehrlich said he believes the technology could reduce the "size and severity" of bushfires by allowing early identification and providing up-to-date information to fire crews.
"This trial saw the use of drone technology in the scope of bush and grass fire management," Mr Ehrlich said.
"This technology can provide fire agencies, like the RFS, with another important tool in the kit they can use.
"Anything that can support the protection of communities is a good thing and should be explored and utilised."
The drone used in the trial was equipped with a dual electro-optical and infrared gimballed camera, and is able to detect heat signatures for identifying fires sparked by lightning strikes.
Unlike manned aircraft, which are restricted from night time surveillance, the drones were able to capture footage of the fires during daylight and after dark.
This information was transmitted back to the ground control team in real time, a safe distance away from the fire.
In the 2023/2024 bushfire season three RFS members lost their lives fighting fires in NSW. A total of 29 homes and 142 outbuildings were destroyed and hundreds of livestock were also lost.
Deputy Commissioner of the RFS Peter McKechni said the RFS welcomes any technology which has the potential to protect people and property.
"The RFS recognises the critical importance of innovation in this field, with the aim to make a significant impact on emergency response capabilities," Deputy Commissioner McKechnie said.
"We look forward to seeing how this technology can be utilised to not only to protect communities but also optimise the overall performance of our agency."
