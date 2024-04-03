How a decision 8000-kilometres away could impact central west producers

A political decision more than 8000-kilometres away this week could have a notable knock-on effect in the Central West.
After three years, heavy tariffs of Australian wine in China were lifted on March 28.
Some producers in the region believe this could be set to deliver much needed relief.
"We had a warehouse in Chengdu in China," Peter Mortimer of Mortimers Wines told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"We're now in a position to resume trading ... we'll talk to the people that looked after our warehouse and see if they're still keen."
China introduced tariffs as high as 218 per cent on in 2020 amid fallout over the COVID pandemic, effectively excluding Australian wine from its markets.
Multiple local producers told the CWD they had not previously sold in China, and have no plans to start.
Mr Mortimer believes the flow on effects will be felt in Orange regardless.
"It'll free up the domestic market because a lot of the big exporters that got expelled from China dumped their wine on the on the local market," he said
"There will be quite a bit more space for the wholesalers in Australia."
It follows a rough patch for local growers.
"It's been much tighter, especially in the last six months because of interest rates and the cost of living," Mr Mortimer said.
"But it's starting to open up again now. We have bookings until the end of may now.
"It's encouraging, just because of China ... I think our economy is starting to return and people are starting to spend on things that aren't essential again."
On Monday, the CWD reported Orange's unique climate and geography is allowing vine growers to more effectively combat the impacts of climate change.
