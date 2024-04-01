Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Photos

Police find more than $250,000 of drugs after stopping speeding van in Dubbo

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated April 1 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than $250,000 worth of cannabis has been found during a vehicle stop by police in Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.