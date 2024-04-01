Police find more than $250,000 of drugs after stopping speeding van in Dubbo

More than $250,000 worth of cannabis has been found during a vehicle stop by police in Dubbo.
About 10.20am on Friday, March 29, Dubbo Highway Patrol Officers stopped a Toyota Hiace Van for an alleged speeding offence on the Newell Highway.
During the stop, police developed cause to search the vehicle, allegedly locating three large bags containing 33.3kg of cannabis bud with an estimated street value of $256,000.
The driver, a 49 year old man from South Australia, was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity).
He was bail refused to appear at Dubbo Local Court on March 30 2024.
He was issued with a penalty notice for the speeding offence.
On Wednesday NSW Police launched Easter Operation 2024. The highly-visible police traffic operation has a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma across the long weekend.
The operation began at 12.01am on Thursday, March 28 and will run until 11:59pm on Monday, April 1.
Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Officers will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the Four Ds: drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.