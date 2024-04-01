Wheeler and Lunney prove class is permanent while Hines earns respect

The track cycling season came to an end in stellar fashion for Dubbo Cycle Club.
Dubbo riders starred at the recent National Track Titles, maintaining the club's strong reputation on the Australian stage.
That wasn't the only highlight for the club recently, as jet-setting young star Haylee Fuller was named NSW Road Cyclist of the Year for 2023.
The Masters riders shone at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, but prior to that it was young gun Emily Hines who took centre stage.
Hines was Dubbo's lone under 17s representative.
It was the teams sprint where she shone brightest. Hines was part of a NSW time which won bronze at the nationals with a slick time of 3:49.963 in qualifying.
Hines received plenty of praise from her teammates and coaches for her performance in what is a hotly-contested race. There was plenty of training in the lead-up to nationals at both Dubbo and Sydney and it showed on the big stage.
As well as the teams event, she performed well in both the pursuit and Keirin but just missed out on riding for a medal in both.
In the 500m time trial, an event which is not her speciality, Hines performed well and held her own.
Hines also rode well in the scratch race and team sprint and her point-score led to much respect in the NSW squad.
As someone who always put the team first, Hines worked tirelessly for NSW during an intense attack while taking a lap on the field.
In the Masters' division, Dubbo was represented by Simone Grounds, Erica Lunney, Emily Williams, Tim Hines and the legendary Darrell Wheeler.
Wheeler was again a standout and won three gold and a silver.
In the Masters 10 division, he firstly easily beat his opponents in the individual pursuit with a time of 3:16.352.
He also won gold in the pointscore race and the Masters 10 scratch race while he collected silver in the time trial after finishing in a very respectable time of 40.837
Lunney also put her name up in lights.
Riding in the Women's Masters AS3 division in the time trial, Lunney rode yet another sub-40-second time and produced a new personal best of 38.715 to take the gold medal.
Lunney also collected a trio of bronze medals from the scratch race, sprint and the 10km scratch race.
Williams won a silver in the 2000m individual pursuit and a bronze in the teams pursuit.
Grounds was fourth in her Masters 4 division time trial but was soon among the medals and she won silver in the individual pursuit.
The women also united as 'G-Force' to contest the team sprint. In this event each rider completed a lap with the final riders recording a time. The Dubbo ladies showed their quality as they won a bronze medal.
Tim Hines was the other Dubbo rider at the masters competition and he finished fifth after a strong showing in a high quality Masters 1 750m time trial.
