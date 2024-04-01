Haunted village has 'the most bone-chilling experiences': ghost tour guide

Grisly murders, dark suicides, sly grog sales, insanity cases, accidental shootings and intentional drownings.
Intriguing archives, deep enough to take anyone diving down several rabbit holes, the historic Hill End village has long churned out chilling stories with several ghost recounts.
Outlines of figures lurking in the cemetery, claims also include people feeling like their hands are being grabbed, and seeing human hair being visibly "yanked" near the hospital grounds.
But talk to the owner of Out West Paranormal Ghost Tours and Chantal Webb will tell you there are "plenty more stories" where those came from.
Located between Bathurst and Mudgee, Hill End was formerly known as Bald Hills, which also incorporated the nearby Tambaroora village.
It was once a thriving gold mining village in 1851, housing some 8000 residents with tens of thousands of people passing through.
The population gradually declined after 20-odd years as the rush dried up, with the population dropping to roughly 500 at the turn of the century.
There are now 111 residents recorded in the heritage-listed town, with locals among many artists living in the village on residence programs.
Today, it produces some of the most haunting tales.
Launching her small tourism business in 2020, Ms Webb, 43. moved about 25 kilometres outside of Hill End nearly four years ago.
A photographer as well, Ms Webb also tends bar at The Royal Hill End - the last pub of its kind in town, where a mix of some 25 pubs and saloons once existed.
Spaces also included lively supermarkets, a pharmacy, doctor's surgeries, tailor stores, butcher shops, and watchmakers, to name but some.
But visitors won't be able to suss them all out, considering many buildings were either demolished or forbid access to the public.
Different hosts run a small array of their own ghost tours there, with Ms Webb saying her ones are all on-foot to include deep dives into storytelling.
"I used to use [paranormal reading equipment], but I ditched it all so I could strip it back to raw, where people are actually having their own experiences and in real-time," she said.
"People aren't relying on readings that way, because it's more about it being based on their own senses and surroundings, where they're getting completely immersed in the stories and tapping into their own feelings.
"And some of the biggest sceptics have been the same ones who've walked away from my tours with the most bone-chilling experiences."
With the historic site preserved by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Ms Webb says while access to buildings used to come without any issues, the red tape has increased during the years.
Which is why she "sticks to the streets" with simple two-hour guided tours from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.
She takes her groups to the surrounds near to the old hospital, pub, doctor's house, "Hannah's house", court house, and cemetery.
But whether people are inside or outside of buildings doesn't water down any of the paranormal-laden activities.
Ms Webb says the haunting sights, much of which can't quite be explained, are present despite.
"During the boom of the gold rush, everyone was coming in from everywhere, even from overseas, so there was a lot of sickness, a lot of murder, and lots and lots of death," she said.
"Hill End was about a week away from Bathurst and Mudgee by carriage, so people who were ill often just died without help.
"The streets alone are haunted, and it's a very, very, very active place, so people will often report seeing an apparitions, shadows, and dark figures either in the distance or standing directly behind someone in the group.
"When we could go into buildings, though, without a doubt it was the hospital grounds that had the highest amount of activity."
A story retold by Ms Webb, from a resident she says has lived in Hill End all her life, resulted in a terrifying experience.
Happening at the age of eight, it scared the girl enough to never set foot on the hospital grounds until much later in her adult life.
The story goes that the hospital had closed down at the time, piquing the interest of "Sandra" and her friend.
As the woman glared into her eyes, she let out this almighty roar at the little girl's face.- Recount of 'Sandra's story' as told by Hill End's Out West Paranormal Ghost Tours guide, Chantal Webb.
With no one living on the "derelict" site, curiosity got the better of the two children, who decided to sneak through a hole in the fence at night.
Walking down the main hospital corridor, to the left was the old surgery room, where the little girl poked her head in to see "mist rising up out of the ground" in the corner of the room.
Captivated by it, she stood there watching the mist, only to witness the "full apparition of a raggedy-looking woman" coming out of the floor with hair covering her face.
"Sandra felt literally frozen on the spot and tried to move, but she physically wasn't able to," Ms Webb said.
"She remembers trying to scream, but nothing would come out [of her mouth].
"The woman then glared into her eyes and let out this almighty roar at the little girl's face.
"[Sandra] eventually bolted off the grounds and didn't go back near there for many decades."
Running tours on three-week rotations, Ms Webb said group sizes range anywhere from five up to 35 people at any one time, meeting at the only pub in town.
Though there isn't any fine print on age restrictions, the guide suggests children be eight or more years old as some children have become scared of the stories and cried while touring.
For those who've experienced something believed to be paranormal, the tour guide says the person often complains of minor to moderate stomach pains, or feeling dizzy or lightheaded.
As a result, some have simply wanted to abort the mission completely.
But it can be somewhat part and parcel of ghost tours, Ms Webb says, with guests often returning for multiple tours.
"We've heard massively loud bangs and crashes from inside abandoned places, or times where someone has knocked on a door and the sound of a rock was pelted back in response," she said.
"We've also heard people running past, when there's clearly no one else there, or people on the tour either randomly laughing or screaming and running away.
"But one thing people have to understand is that I can't 'make' these spirits do whatever I want them to. They do things just like you and I, but the difference is they don't have the physical body to do it in.
"Some [spirits] are stubborn, some are easy to get along with, and some are very cranky. Either they'll be okay with you being there, or they'll make you feel like you have to leave."
Out West Paranormal Ghost Tours costs $55 an adult, or $30 for a child under the age of 18, with cash payments on the day or by bank transfer.
Bring your own torch for all tours.
For more information, head to "All things paranormal" or search "OUT WEST Paranormal" on Facebook, where people can contact Ms Webb through direct message.
