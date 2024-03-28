Man referred to Border Force after drugs found on rural property

A man has been referred to the Australian Border Force after drugs were found on a property in the state's central west.
At about 9:00am on Wednesday, March 27, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a home on Old Backwater Road, Narromine, to execute a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) search.
During the search, officers found cannabis, methylamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia and a firearm part.
As a result, police arrested two men - aged 41 and 48 - and took them to Dubbo Police Station.
The 41-year-old man was charged with two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited drugs, dealing with proceeds of crime and being in possession of firearms against the order.
The 48-year-old man was detained and is being referred to the Australian Border Force.
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 27, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Narromine Local Court on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
