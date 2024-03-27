Back to work: Photos from the Macquarie Raiders' pre-season

The Macquarie Raiders are determined to return to finals footy this season and they've been hard at work in order to make that happen.
The Raiders have been hard at work for a number of months and played their first Peter McDonald Premiership pre-season trial last weekend at Bathurst.
They were without a number of regulars and were beaten by Bathurst Panthers but it was still a valuable exercise for captain-coach Jack Kavanagh, who's taking the job on alone this year after sharing it with Alex Ronayne in 2023.
Macquarie will also meet Nyngan and Mudgee in pre-season trials before a bumper opening round clash with local rivals Dubbo CYMS on Sunday, April 28.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre made the trip to the Riverbank Ovals last month to capture the Raiders being put through their paces.
If you would like to purchase a photo from the Daily Liberal please contact (02) 4979 5382 or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
