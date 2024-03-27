Town's main bridge reopens after police operation

Dubbo's main bridge has reopened after closing for a police operation.
The LH Ford Bridge shut down around 2:04pm on Wednesday, March 27, throwing traffic around town into chaos.
Police shut down both sides of the bridge which connects the Mitchell Highway between Whylandra Street and Macquarie Street. At 2:45pm, Emergency services and Transport for NSW representatives remained on scene.
Motorists were urged to use an alternative route and allow extra travel time.
The bridge reopened at about 4:15pm the same afternoon, however, traffic remained congested around much of the town due to the earlier chaos.
More to come.
