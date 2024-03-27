What's happening in Dubbo this weekend?

Dear %%=v(@Greetings)=%%,
What's happening this weekend?
Stuart Town's Man from Ironbark Festival is back. From 9am Saturday, March 30, head to the Stuart Town Recreation Ground for market and food stalls, displays and exhibits, plus some live music. There'll be a free bucking bull and train rides for the kids, as well as face painting, reptile encounters and the unique My Pet Dinosaur exhibit. There'll also be a visit from the Easter bunny who will be running a free Easter egg hunt. More information is available here.
Or if you want something a little closer to home, the Dhubu-Gu Local Aboriginal Land Council is holding an Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will be held on Saturday, March 30 between 10am and 12pm at the Dubbo Regional Botanic Gardens. Everyone in welcome. RSVP to admin@dlalc.com.au.
If fishing is more your scene, the Burrendong Easter Fishing Classic will be held from Friday to Sunday. The event has been running for 11 years, with funds raised going towards local community initiatives to support local waterways and fish habitats. The 2024 fishing classic has a prize pool of between $30,000 to $50,000. Tickets can be purchased here.
There's also the Toyota Nationals across Friday, Saturday and Sunday - find out more here. And the Rotunda Markets on Sunday, March 31.
What will the weather look like?
It's going to be a warm, sunny Easter.
Friday will be a mostly sunny day with the temperature expected to reach a top of 30 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Saturday and Sunday will also be sunny with a top of 30 degrees, while Monday will be partly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. It will still be a warm one though with the weather forecast to hit 31.
What are we looking forward to?
Wednesday, April 3: The Wharf Revue - Pride and Prejudice at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Saturday, April 6: Dubbo Farmers Markets at Macquarie Lions Park
Sunday, April 7: Dubbo Kart Club Racing at the Lincoln County Raceway
Sunday, April 7: April Sponsors Race Day at the Dubbo Turf Club
Friday, April 12 and Sunday April 14: Wellington Boot Carnival at Wellington Showground
Friday, April 12: Art Live: On Tour at the Western Plains Cultural Centre
Friday, April 12: Dubbo Harness Racing at Dubbo Showground
