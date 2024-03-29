Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Chooks reign supreme as Dubbo's best in show at the Sydney Royal

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 29 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When 15-year-old Hamish Stanford competed in the junior poultry judging at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, he thought it was just for practice - but he won.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.